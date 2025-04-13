Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought significant changes to the cooperative movement in just a span of three and a half years.

Addressing the State Level Cooperative Conference in Bhopal, Shah said, "After 75 years of independence, PM Modi established the cooperation ministry and made me the first minister. In just three-and-a-half years, PM Modi has brought significant changes to the cooperative movement."

Shah who is also the Union Minister of Cooperation said that the cooperative movement in India had become uneven, speeding up in some states and dying in others where efforts were not made to make the required laws.

"If we look at the cooperative movement in India at a glance, it had become uneven. In some states, it had sped up,... it was governmentalised in some states, and it had died in some states... The main reason behind this was that the changes required in the laws were not made with time. Efforts were not made to make the required laws. There was no common thought at the central level as there was no cooperation ministry," the union minister said.

Shah said Madhya Pradesh has great potential in agriculture, animal husbandry, and cooperation, but much work is needed to fully realize these possibilities.

"In Madhya Pradesh, there are many possibilities in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, and cooperation. And I believe that to fully realise these possibilities, a lot of work needs to be done," he said.

"PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) are now working in more than 20 areas. Today, we have granted PACS the license to sell the affordable medicines introduced by Modi ji. PACS will also be involved in the distribution of water. More than 300 government schemes are now available to the computer operators of PACS," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

