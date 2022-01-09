Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Chander Rao on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called up Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the phone and encouraged him to continue agitation against government democratically.

This comes after Kumar was released from Karimnagar Jail on January 5 after being granted bail by the High Court.

Earlier on January 2, state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by Karimnagar police during a protest, informed local police.

The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar demanding the resolution of teachers' problems in the state.

The BJP leader Rao said, "PM Modi expressed his support to Kumar and encouraged him to go ahead with the agitation democratically and fight against the government."

"Prime Minister also enquired about the party workers and supported the cause we are fighting," Rao said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana defeating the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)

