Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and gave his best wishes on the safe evacuation of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday.

During this, the Prime Minister took information from the Chief Minister about the workers.

PM Modi asked the Chief Minister about the arrangements that have been taken for the health checkup of the workers as well as taking them safely to their homes in their respective states after being evacuated from the tunnel.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that all the rescued workers were taken directly to the hospital at Chinyalisaur where their necessary health check-ups are being carried out.

CM Dhami also informed that the family members of the workers have also been taken to Chinyalisaur from where the state government will make complete arrangements to drop them home at their convenience.

The Chief Minister said that this rescue operation has been successful only due to the efficient guidance of the Prime Minister along with the coordination of all the agencies of the Central Government and the State Government.

Earlier, PM Modi praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers, who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

PM Modi took to X and said "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi said on X.

After tireless efforts of rescuers which continued for 16 days, all 41 trapped workers were evacuated successfully from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

