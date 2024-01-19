New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the valiant members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the occasion of their 19th Raising Day on Friday.

The Prime Minister expressed admiration for the NDRF personnel, acknowledging their unparalleled bravery and tireless efforts in confronting the most challenging emergencies in a post on X.

The Prime Minister emphasized that their actions go beyond saving lives, exemplifying humanity's best qualities.

"On their Raising Day, I laud all the valiant members of the @NDRFHQ. Their unparalleled bravery and tireless efforts in the most challenging emergencies showcase the true spirit of heroism," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister commended the NDRF's commitment to disaster response and resilience, considering their crucial role in managing and mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

"They venture into the heart of disasters to bring hope and relief - they not only save lives but also exemplify humanity's best. Their commitment to disaster response and resilience is noteworthy," the post further mentioned.

Union Home Amit Shah also conveyed greetings to the NDRF personnel earlier in the day.

"Greetings to the NDRF personnel on their raising day. The @NDRFHQ is a force that has not only salvaged lives and properties during disasters in our nation but also evolved as a force that carries our civilizational message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by extending a helping hand to different nations across the globe," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"I bow to the brave souls of the force who have laid down their lives to protect others," he added.

NDRF was raised on January 19, 2006 as a multi-skilled stand-alone Disaster Response Force to respond to all natural and man-made disasters.

It attends various disasters including collapsed structure search and rescue operations during earthquakes and landslides, flood water rescue including cyclones, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contingencies and medical emergencies among others.

It is strategically deployed across the country with 16 Battalions and 28 Regional Response Centers. NDRF Academy is located at Nagpur. (ANI)

