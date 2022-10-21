New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said from the day he took over as the prime minister in 2014, Modi made it clear that he would bring all the peripheral regions of the country like Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast at par with the rest of the country.

The minister was interacting with deputy mayor and corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here after the completion of the three-day orientation programme on urban governance.

Responding to complaints of corporators that 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts that brought the Panchayati Raj system and the Municipality system in rural and urban areas are not being fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, he said these are legacy issues and will get resolved in course of time.

Prime Minister Modi is committed to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the passion and intensity with which the prime minister has worked towards this goal is borne out by the fact that he not only demonstrated an uncompromising determination but also made history by holding the first-ever District Development Council election in the Union Territory.

"Not only is Jammu and Kashmir on the fast track of development in the last few years, but a conscious effort has been made to ensure that there is equitable development in every region," he was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

