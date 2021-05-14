New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain, and said she will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in culture.

Jain died on Thursday at the age of 84, Times Now, the flagship news channel of the group, reported.

In a tweet, Times Now called Jain a "lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights."

Paying tributes, Modi said, "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

