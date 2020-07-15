New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president Jagdeo Ram Oran, saying he devoted his life serving tribal communities.

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate, works for the welfare of the tribals.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Directs Immediate removal of Guna Collector and SP After Farmer Couple Consumed Poison: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Jagdeo Ram Oran Ji, President of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. His was a life devoted to serving the tribal communities," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Oran was known for his kind and hardworking nature, the prime minister said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Camp Hits Back, 2 Ex-BSP MLAs Release Video Asking Ashok Gehlot 'What Were We Offered to Join Congress?'.

Several BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, also condoled his death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)