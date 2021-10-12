New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai.

"Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji was a doyen of the agriculture and cooperatives sector. He made pioneering contributions towards empowering farmers. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted PM Modi.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 40-Year-Old Teacher Raped By Online Friend in Ahmedabad; Accused Arrested.

Nakai, who passed away on Monday, was 86 and had been part of the cooperative movement for the last three decades. He was also the Chairman of Malwa Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing-cum-Procurement Society Limited.

He earlier had served as Vice Chairman of IFFCO for two terms. Being a farmer himself, Nakai had been instrumental in formulating farmer-oriented policies of IFFCO. (ANI)

Also Read | HP Chromebook x360 14a With AMD Processor Launched in India at Rs 32,999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)