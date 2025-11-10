Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of renowned poet and lyricist, Ande Sri, remembering him as the voice of the people who articulated their struggles, aspirations and undying spirit. Zarine Khan Demise: Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff Reach Zayed Khan’s House To Pay Final Respects to His Mother (Watch Video).

"The passing of Ande Sri leaves a deep void in our cultural and intellectual landscape. His thoughts reflected the soul of Telangana. A prolific poet and thinker, he was the voice of the people, articulating their struggles, aspirations and undying spirit," PM Modi said in a post on X.

View PM Narendra Modi's Post:

"His words had the power to stir hearts, unite voices and give shape to the collective pulse of society. The way he blended social consciousness with lyrical beauty was outstanding. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the passing of Ande Sri leaves a deep void in Telangana's cultural and literary soul.

"A true son of the soil who stood for the poor and the marginalised, and a prolific poet, his words became the heartbeat of the Telangana movement. Through "Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam," he gifted a state anthem that will forever echo the pride of the people of Telangana. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Kharge said in a post on X.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of the renowned poet and lyricist, Ande Sri. He stated that the passing of Ande Sri, who penned the Telangana state song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," is an irreparable loss to the literary world of Telangana.

He stated that the official anthem of Ande Sri will always be remembered by the people.

"The death of Andeshri, the literary pinnacle of Telangana and the people's poet, has caused profound shock and sorrow. His passing is an irreplaceable loss not only to the literary world but also to me personally. Andeshri, the great warrior who transformed his words into fuel in the Telangana movement and ignited eternal awareness in the people. A selfless son of Telangana soil who always raised his voice for the poor. Even though Andeshri is no longer physically among us, the song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam," the official anthem of the Telangana state, will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people as his enduring legacy. Praying to God for peace to his soul, I convey my deepest condolences to the family members," Reddy said.