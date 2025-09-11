Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which is his Lok Sabha constituency.

Upon his arrival Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome.

He held the roadshow from Police Line to Hotel Taj in the city.

Today, the Prime Minister will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from September 9-16.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Ramgoolam ahead of the latter's bilateral with PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Mishra welcomed the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, saying that the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.

"Mauritius is considered the second India in the world. Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi earlier. Kashi is the cultural capital of the country. Today, there will be talks between them. Certainly, the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened," Mishra told ANI.

Ramgoolam arrived in Kashi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand at 4:15 PM, and chair a high-level review meeting at 5:00 PM. (ANI)

