New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday congratulated Barbados Premier Mia Mottley for being sworn-in for a second term and said he is looking forward to work together for further strengthening the friendly ties between India and Barbados.

Mottley was sworn in for a second term Thursday after her party appeared to have swept every legislative seat in the first elections the island nation held as a republic since casting off the British monarchy.

"Warmly congratulate @miaamormottley for the resounding victory of her party in the first general elections of the Republic of Barbados and her re-election as Prime Minister," Modi tweeted.

"Look forward to working together for further strengthening the friendly ties between India and Barbados," he said.

