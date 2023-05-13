New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its massive win in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

In a major shot in the arm of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, the BJP swept the UP urban local body polls winning the Mayoral seats of all the 17 municipal corporations besides 90 posts of municipality chairman and over 600 wards.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all the workers and candidates of @BJP4UPfor this grand victory in the civic elections. This success expresses the support of people for the unprecedented development taking place in the state under the leadership of @myogiadityanathji."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its resounding win in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Congratulations to all the karyakartas, @Bhupendraupbjp ji and the entire team on the stupendous performance of the BJP in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh. This is a stamp on the public welfare works of Vijay @narendramodi ji's government under the guidance of @myogiadityanath ji. Heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continuous faith in BJP."

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi had fervently appealed to the people to vote for the BJP candidates to add the third engine to the double-engine government in the state during his marathon campaigning.

Out of the 17 mayoral candidates fielded by the BJP, 14 were new while the party had placed bets on the outgoing mayors in Kanpur, Bareilly and Moradabad.

The party won all 17 seats as people voted for the developmental works being carried out by the Yogi Government.

Four BJP candidates achieved the distinction of becoming mayors for the second time.

While Pramila Pandey from Kanpur, Vinod Agarwal from Moradabad and Umesh Gautam Anwarat from Bareilly became the mayor for the second time in a row, Harikant Ahluwalia has been the mayor of Meerut earlier also.

BJP's Bihari Lal was the first to win in Jhansi. He got a total of 123503 votes. Other candidates who contested the election lost even their deposits.

CM Yogi Adityanath held 50 rallies to campaign for BJP candidates in the municipal elections.

The Chief Minister held public meetings in 10 municipal corporation areas falling under 9 divisions.

Yogi Adityanath held a total of 28 rallies in the first phase, which included participating in a rally cum conference at four places in Gorakhpur, three in Lucknow and two in Varanasi.

Held on May 11 for seven municipal corporations of nine divisions.

CM Yogi held 22 rallies and public meetings twice in Ayodhya. (ANI)

