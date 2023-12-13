New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai on taking oath of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and asserted that the BJP's "double-engine" governments in the two states would work for development and prosperity of the people.

Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Jagdish Devda (MLA from Malhargarh in Mandsaur) and Rajendra Shukla (legislator from Rewa) were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers by the governor.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "Hearty congratulations to Dr Mohan Yadav ji for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the heart of the country, as well as to Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda ji and Rajendra Shukla ji."

"I am confident that under your leadership, the double-engine government in the state will work with double the enthusiasm and create new paradigms of development. On this occasion, I also assure all my family members here (Madhya Pradesh) that the BJP government will leave no stone unturned to make your lives easier," the prime minister said.

In another post, Modi congratulated Sai for being sworn-in as Chhattisgarh CM and Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma for taking the oath of deputy CMs.

"I strongly believe that the BJP government of this state, which is rich in cultural heritage, will continuously strive to fulfil the aspirations of the people. The double-engine government is fully committed to bringing prosperity and happiness in the lives of the people of the state," Modi said.

The tribal face of the party, Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday formally became the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, ten days after the saffron party returned to power after a gap of five years by unseating Congress in the assembly elections.

State BJP president Arun Sao and general secretary Vijay Sharma, both first-time MLAs, took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Modi attended the swearing-in ceremonies in both the states.

