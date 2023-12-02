New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Andry Rajoelina on his re-election as the president of Madagascar and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further boost the ties between the two countries.

Modi said on X, "Hearty congratulations @SE_Rajoelina on your re-election as the President of Madagascar. Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and Vision SAGAR."

In the election, Rajoelina has been declared the winner by the country's High Constitutional Court, which rejected challenges to results.

