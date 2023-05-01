New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to be crowned champions at the Asia Badminton Championships here.

"Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men's Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title," Modi said in a tweet.

"Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours," he said.

Rankireddy and Shetty on Sunday broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai.

The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists scripted a sensational comeback after an opening game reversal to edge past the Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a nail-biting final to accomplish a magnificent victory in the continental championship.

