New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on being re-elected and said he looks forward to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Spain's acting Socialist prime minister was chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote on Thursday.

"Warm congratulations @SanchezCastejon on your re-election as the President of the Government of Spain. Looking forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations, fostering our bond of friendship and cooperation for a bright future," Modi said in a post on X.

