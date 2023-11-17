Panaji, November 17: To curb road accidents taking place due to drunk driving, Goa police on Friday urged restaurants and clubs owners to arrange cabs for inebriated customers. Deputy Superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi held a meeting of owners of restaurants and clubs, and requested them to arrange cab for inebriated customers.

"I have appealed to them to arrange a cab if the customer is overdrunk, so he/she can reach their rooms safely. Because the accidents take place after they are drunk," Dalvi said during a press conference. He has also urged the tourism stakeholders to contact police if any incident related to tourists takes place. "Nobody should take the law into their own hands. Tourists should be comfortable here and should not be assaulted over any issues," he said. Goa Resort Owner Killed, Two Injured After Man Drives SUV Into Reception Area in Vagator, Disturbing Video Surfaces

He said that in the coming days, as there are a number of events like the International Film Festival of India, Sunburn, Christmas and New Year parties, footfall of tourists will increase in the state along with coastal areas. "Hence, tourism stakeholders should take care while employing staff and share details with police," he said. Last year, Transport Minister Mauvin had said that "arranging cabs for inebriated customers" will be a new norm in the coastal state. Goa Road Accident: One Killed, 22 Injured As Hyderabad-Bound Bus Overturns in South Goa After Driver Loses Control

Subsequently, All Goa Bar and restaurant Owners Association (AGBROA) had opposed the move stating it would not be possible to convince such persons in that situation.

