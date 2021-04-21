New Delhi, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday.

"The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour," tweeted the Prime Minister.

At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now. Nashik Oxygen Tanker Leak: 22 Patients Die Due to Interrupted Supply of O2 at Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik Municipal Commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there," he said.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

As many as 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

