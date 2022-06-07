New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences on the road accident that occurred on Monday night in Barmer, Rajasthan, in which as many as two vehicles collided, leading to eight deaths.

"The road accident in Barmer, Rajasthan is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. May God give him strength in this hour of grief: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Goa: Period Between June 15 to July 15 Crucial, Say Experts.

Eight people of a family were killed and one injured in a road accident near GudaMalani area in Rajasthan's Barmer late on Monday night, police said.

The nine people travelling in an SUV were part of a marriage procession. Their vehicle collided head-on with a truck, and six of them died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says, 'Swapna Suresh's Revelation Is Baseless'.

"The accident took place at about midnight on Monday near Aalpura village in Gudamalani block of Barmer. A marriage procession from Sediya village in Jalore district was on its way to Kandhi Ki Dhani in GudaMalani. When they were just eight kilometres away from their destination, their speeding vehicle collided with a truck," Station House Officer of GudaMalani police station, Mularam Choudhary said to reporters.

He said six of those travelling in the SUV died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at Sanchore hospital, where they had been taken in a critical condition. One critically injured person identified as Prakash Bishnoi is undergoing treatment.

The police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)