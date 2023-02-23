New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi has expressed his happiness over the 100 per cent electrification of the Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his pleasure. He retweeted and quoted the earlier tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Mother-Son Duo Try To Dupe LIC, Submit Fake Death Certificate To Claim Rs 2 Crore Insurance; Booked.

"To further Indian Railways' progress towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh has now been 100% electrified" says the Ministry of Railways tweet.

In response to this tweet by the Ministry of Railways about 100 per cent electrification of the Broad Gauge rail network in UP, the Prime Minister tweeted; "Very good!". (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Section 144 Imposed To Prevent Unlawful Assembly of Eunuchs at Public Places in Nagpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)