Nagpur, February 23: chave imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prohibit unlawful assembly of eunuchs at public places in Maharashtra's Nagpur city for two months following extortion complaints against them, officials said.

There have been complaints that eunuchs visit public places, traffic signals, houses of people, wedding functions and other programmes without being invited, indulge in obscene acts, and threaten citizens to extort money from them, a release from the Nagpur police said. Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow, Administration Bans Protests and Use of Loudspeakers Till February 10.

Some of the citizens also had to face abuses and in worst cases physical assault too, if they refused to give in to such demands, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said in the release. Hence, CP Kumar has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent their unlawful assembly in Nagpur with effect from February 17 to April 17, 2023, the release said. Lucknow: Section 144 Imposed in Uttar Pradesh Capital To Maintain Law and Order in View of Upcoming Festivals and Protests.

In case of any violation of the order, action will be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Police Act and other legal provisions, it said. The city police recently registered two criminal offences against groups of eunuchs on charges of extortion, according to officials.

