New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on his birthday.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised Rijiju for his contributions to ensuring Parliamentary productivity.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ji. He is making noteworthy contributions, especially in ensuring Parliamentary productivity and ensuring the fruits of development reach all sections of society. May he lead a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister said.

Kiren Rijiju thanked PM Modi for his wishes and said that he is the source of his strength that inspires him all the time.

"Grateful for your kind wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. You are the source of my strength and a guide who inspires me all the time. We are fully committed to fulfilling your mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat and vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047" Rijiju said on X.

Kiren Rijiju, before being the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, was appointed as the Law Minister in 2021.

Before taking charge as Minister of Law and Justice, Rijiju was Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021 and Minister of State of Minority Affairs from May 2014 to May 2019.

Coming from a politically active family, Kiren Rijiju showed a keen interest in public affairs from his student days. At the age of 31, he was appointed as a Member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Government of India (2002-04). In 2004 he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from West Arunachal Pradesh constituency, which is one of the largest in the country.

As a MP, he quickly earned the respect of his more seasoned colleagues by his active participation in parliamentary work both inside and outside the House. He served on many important committees of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha.

Despite growing up in one of the most remote and underdeveloped regions of the country, he has embraced the opportunities life has offered him and today is widely recognised as the voice of the North East both within the Government of India and in the public eye.

Rijiju has been a passionate advocate of greater integration of the North East with the national mainstream. He was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024 general elections from Arunachal West. (ANI)

