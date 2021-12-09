New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health," the Prime Minister tweeted this morning.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wished her good health and long life. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi turned 75 today.

However, the Congress leader has appealed to party workers not to celebrate her birthday in the wake of the demise of Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday, informed party sources.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi did not celebrate her birthday last year also to extend support to the farmers' protest against the farm laws (now repealed) and because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. (ANI)

