New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday prayed to Goddess Brahmacharini on the second day of the nine-day Navratri festival and sought blessings from the goddess for all devotees.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On this Navratri, today, millions of salutations at the feet of Maa Brahmacharini! May the Goddess Mother bless all her devotees with courage and restraint."

To mark the occasion, PM Modi also shared a Devi Stuti (spiritual chants) on his X platform.

Sharadiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day during this nine-day festival is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Monday (September 22), the first day of the Navratri festival, was dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

During the course of nine days, devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Navratri Garba festivals organised by various resident associations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I participated in the Navratri Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward and received the blessings of Mother Goddess," Shah said in a post on X.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister performed prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple for the well-being and prosperity of countrymen.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the development work of the 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple' complex at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the works at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex. (ANI)

