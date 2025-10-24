New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to all Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and their families on the occasion of their Raising Day today, as per a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Acknowledging the Force's exemplary service to the nation, the Prime Minister lauded their courage, discipline, and unwavering commitment to duty. He also hailed their compassion and readiness during disaster relief and rescue missions, which reflect their finest traditions of service and humanity.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Warm greetings to all ITBP Himveers and their families on their Raising Day. The Force embodies unmatched courage, discipline and devotion to duty. Serving amid the harshest climates and most difficult terrains, they safeguard the nation with unwavering resolve. Their compassion and readiness during disaster relief and rescue missions reflect the finest traditions of service and humanity."

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the India-China war, with the primary objective of guarding the country's border along the India-China frontier.

Initially starting with just four battalions, the ITBP was tasked with monitoring the 36,000 km-long Himalayan borders, detecting and preventing border violations, and promoting a sense of security among border populations.

Over the years, its role has expanded from purely border guarding to include disaster response, anti-Naxal operations, and internal security duties. The force is also frequently deployed for VIP security and election-related assignments across the country.

Celebrated every year on October 24, ITBP Raising Day honours the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of the "Himveers" who serve in some of the most inhospitable and high-altitude terrains in the world, including regions above 18,000 feet in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh.

The day is marked by parades, cultural programmes, and tributes to martyrs at the ITBP headquarters in New Delhi and across its formations. (ANI)

