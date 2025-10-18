New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Dhanteras on Saturday.

"Heartfelt Dhanteras greetings to all my family members in the country. On this sacred occasion, I pray for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and good health. May Lord Dhanvantari bestow his abundant blessings upon all," PM Modi posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, and good health. Highlighting that the festival represents both Dharma and Artha in India's eternal Hindu tradition, CM Yogi noted that it also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari and expressed hope for Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

In a post on X, UP CMO wrote, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Dhanteras and wished for their happiness and prosperity. The Chief Minister said that Dhanteras, in the Purushartha Chatushtaya of India's eternal Hindu religion, symbolises not only Dharma but also Artha. Dhanteras is also the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health."

"Happiness and prosperity can be achieved only through good health. May Lord Dhanvantari bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of all the people of the state, and I wish that Uttar Pradesh becomes established as the leading state economically," the post further added on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended Dhanteras greetings, urging citizens to uphold prosperity, harmony and environmental protection.

In a post on X, LS Birla wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious arrival of Deepotsav festival Dhanteras." My wish is that with the blessings of Mother Lakshmi, every home is filled with prosperity, opulence, and radiance, and with the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, every individual remains healthy and long-lived. Along with personal advancement, let us make our nation eternally glorious, protect the environment, and promote social harmony; with this resolve, auspicious Dhanteras."

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is regarded as the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted the knowledge of medical science to alleviate human ailments.

The first day of Diwali festivities begins with Dhanteras, marking the commencement of the celebrations. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.

The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

