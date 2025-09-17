New Delhi, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti and lauded the contribution of "karmayogis" whose skill and dedication play a vital role in shaping a strong and prosperous Bharat.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion of the special worship of the architect of creation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the karmayogis engaged in new creation. Your talent and hard work are invaluable in building a strong, prosperous, and capable Bharatvarsh."

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti

देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को भगवान विश्वकर्मा जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। सृष्टि के शिल्पकार की विशेष आराधना के इस पावन अवसर पर नवसृजन में जुटे सभी कर्मयोगियों को मेरा हृदय से अभिनंदन। आपकी प्रतिभा और परिश्रम सशक्त, समृद्ध और समर्थ भारतवर्ष के निर्माण में बहुत मूल्यवान है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrating Lord Vishwakarma, known as the architect and engineer of the universe. It honours his role as the master craftsman who is believed to have built cities like Dwarka and Lanka, and forged the sacred weapons of the gods.

The festival is particularly important for artisans, craftsmen, engineers, mechanics, and industrial workers, who worship Lord Vishwakarma for blessings of prosperity, creativity, and success. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians."Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen," Shah wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to PM Modi on the occasion, saying he has "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country through his extraordinary leadership. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country," the President posted on X.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also conveyed wishes, saying that the Prime Minister's leadership would continue to take India forward. "I give best wishes to PM Narendra Modi on behalf of the Goa state government and the people on the occasion of his birthday. The way infrastructure and human resource development took place during his tenure had never happened before... His leadership will take the country forward," Sawant said while talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that PM Modi has ensured development reaches every citizen of the country. "It is a matter of joy that the most popular leader of the country is the Prime Minister of India. Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights of development. Prime Minister Modi has ensured that development reaches every citizen of the country. By implementing GST reforms, Prime Minister Modi has made the life of every citizen of the country easier," Goyal told reporters.

A 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

