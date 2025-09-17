Vishwakarma Puja 2025 will be marked on September 17. This annual observance is an important Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, who is often touted to be the God of architecture. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated every year on the occasion of Kanya Sankranti. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2025, people are sure to post Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes and messages, Vishwakarma Puja greetings, Vishwakarma Puja 2025 WhatsApp stickers, Vishwakarma Puja images and wallpapers, Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Vishwakarma Puja Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vishwakarma Puja to Family and Friends.

The celebration of Vishwakarma Puja is an important Hindu festival that is marked every year by people across the country. The festival is especially important to those who belong to the craftspeople community. From artisans to labourers, Lord Vishwakarma is revered by one and all. On this day, people in these communities perform a special puja to offer their prayers to Lord Vishwakarma. It is also a common practice for people to conduct special puja to the tools and equipment that allow them to earn a livelihood.

Vishwakarma Puja is marked as a restricted holiday in various parts of the country. As we prepare to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025, here are some Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes and messages, Vishwakarma Puja greetings, Vishwakarma Puja 2025 WhatsApp stickers, Vishwakarma Puja images and wallpapers, and Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Wishes for Loved Ones (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Success, Prosperity, and Happiness on This Vishwakarma Puja. May Lord Vishwakarma Bless Your Hard Work With Great Achievements.

Best Vishwakarma Puja Greetings To Share With Family and Friends (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May This Day Inspire You To Create, Innovate, and Build a Brighter Future.

Inspirational Lord Vishwakarma Quotes for the Festival (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Lord Vishwakarma Shower His Blessings of Skill, Creativity, and Wisdom Upon You.

WhatsApp Messages and Status Updates for Vishwakarma Puja 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Architect of the Universe Bless Your Life With Growth, Harmony, and Happiness. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

Beautiful Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Images and Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Prosperous Vishwakarma Puja. May Your Efforts Always Lead to Success and Joy.

The celebration of Vishwakarma Puja is sure to bring prosperity and happiness to the lives of one and all. In the Rigveda, Lord Vishwakarma is described as the architect of the universe and the embodiment of creativity. It is believed that he worked alongside Lord Brahma to create a blueprint of the world. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 06:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).