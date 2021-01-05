New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development," PM Modi tweeted.

"He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," he added.

Former Union Minister and a veteran parliamentarian, Joshi was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital. (ANI)

