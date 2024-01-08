Palakkad (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Housing, Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated women to leadership positions through the Women's Reservation Bill.

Puri was speaking at the inauguration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra when he arrived at Mankara Gram Panchayat in Kerala's Palakkad.

"The Prime Minister formulated women to leadership positions. It was revolutionary to pass the bill which introduced 33 per cent reservation for women. Women, youth and poor farmers are the Prime Minister's religion. The government implements schemes that benefit even the poorest of the country. Prime Minister aims to make the country a developed country," the Union Minister said.

He also said that the Vikasita Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, which is travelling with this goal, has already interacted with ten crore people. "The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has now received the participation of over 10 crore people," he added.

The Union Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various central government schemes.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone, witnessing over 10 crore people's participation in the Yatra in a short span of just 50 days, according said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"This staggering number indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra in uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat," the ministry said in an official statement.

It further mentioned that the number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is incidentally higher than the entire population of some of the major countries, like Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and South Africa.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch of the Yatra was delayed in some states as the model code of conduct was enforced due to elections. BJP formed its governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while in Telangana, Congress dethroned the KCR government.

Meanwhile, Zoram People's Movement registered victory in Mizoram with 27 seats in a 40-member Assembly. (ANI)

