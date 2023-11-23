Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got emotional after recognising a 95-year-old BJP leader Dharam Chand Derasariya who was sitting in the general audience section at an election rally in Rajasthan's Deogarh.

Addressing an election rally in Rajsamand's Deogarh, PM Modi said, "Today here I saw Derasariya ji sitting here at this age. Almost 6 decades of his life he spent on our ideology. He was sitting in the audience down there and was blessing each of us."

"Today is the last day of campaigning in Rajasthan and this is my last program. Our campaign added a feather to the cap when we got his blessings," PM Modi further said as he became emotional on seeing the veteran party leader.

PM Modi also greeted and paid respect to the 95-year-old leader by folding his hands and this gesture of PM recognising a senior Karyakarta was appreciated by all people present at the rally.

Meanwhile, in another election rally on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress leadership, accusing it of indulging in 'dynastic' politics and said that the grand old party strives to 'punish' its leader Sachin Pilot for his father's revolt against high command in 1996.

"You know the history of Congress. Whomsoever tries to raise his voice against wrongdoings in the party, will lose political space because of the high command sitting in Delhi. Rajesh Pilot only once raised his voice against Congress and that too for the betterment of the Congress, but the party is punishing Sachin Pilot to date. Rajesh Pilot is no more but Congress is with a feeling of rancour for his son," The PM said.

Notably, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot was considered to be one of the few in the party's governing body who argued against putting forth Sonia Gandhi as the party's prime ministerial candidate.

Rajasthan will hold polls for 199 seats on November 25. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The results will be announced on December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. (ANI)

