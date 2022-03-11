Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Panchayati Raj system is very important to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj.

Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, "Gujarat is the land of Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Bapu always talked about rural development, self-reliant villages. Today, as we are marking 'Amrit Mahotsav', we must fulfil Bapu's dream of 'Grameen Vikas'."

"Panchayati Raj system is very important to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj. The work of giving direction to this system, all of you representatives, Panch-Sarpanch are doing the work of giving it momentum," he added.

He further said that in Gujarat, women are representing more than men in the panchayat system.

"More than 1.5 lakh elected public representatives should sit together and discuss the bright future of Gujarat, there can be no greater opportunity than this, there can be no greater power of democracy than this," he said.

PM Modi also congratulated the village representatives for their efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 with protocols.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister hold a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office).

This roadshow holds importance as Gujarat is scheduled to go for Assembly Elections this year.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 AM.

He will also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest.

At around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion. (ANI)

