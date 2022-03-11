Redmi K50 Series is scheduled to debut in China next week. The company will host a launch event on March 17, where it will launch Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ models. Ahead of the launch, both Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ have been listed on the Geekbench website, revealing their key specifications. Redmi 10 India Launch Confirmed for March 17, 2022.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, a Redmi smartphone with the model number 22041211AC has been spotted on Geekbench. This device is said to be the K50 Pro model. In addition to this, Redmi K50 Pro+ has also been listed on Geekbench with the model number 22011211C. The listing reveals that Redmi K50 will run on Android 12 based MIUI 13 OS. The handset will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with 12GB of RAM.

Redmi K50 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The SoC will be coupled with ARM Mali-G610 GPU with HyperEngine 5.0 gaming suite. On the other hand, Redmi K50 Pro+ will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with 12GB of RAM and Mali-G710 GPU.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2022 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).