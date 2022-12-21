New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday on Wednesday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Reddy, the president of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), turned 50 on Wednesday.

"Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

