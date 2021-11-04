New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people a happy Diwali.

"It is my wish that the festival brings happiness, prosperity and good fortunes in everyone's life," he said.

Also Read | Diwali 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Deepavali, Hopes for Prosperity, Good Fortune.

One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Diwali is associated with the day when Lord Ram is believed to have returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana, and is seen as a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)