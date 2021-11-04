New Delhi, November 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," the Prime Minister tweeted.

दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2021

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan. This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, i.e November 4. Happy Diwali 2021 Greetings for Family: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Photos To Celebrate Deepavali.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

