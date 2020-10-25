New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday.

"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

The country is celebrating Vijaya Dashami amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

