New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the recent commissioning of India's first 'Make-in-India' Green Hydrogen Plant in the Deendayal Port at Kandla in Gujarat as a "commendable effort, powering the country's "Net-Zero vision."

In a historic milestone towards India's clean energy transition, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) on Thursday commissioned the country's first 'Make-in-India' 1 Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla, Gujarat.

"This is a commendable effort, championing sustainability and powering our Net-Zero vision," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The plant was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in the presence of Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T K Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, senior officials of Port and L&T.

The Port Authority said it is a powerful stride towards the Net Zero vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just four months ago, during his visit to Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a 10 MW plant at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla. With the commissioning of the one MW module, that vision is now taking shape on the ground.

DPA, Kandla's Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, mentioned that this project will prove to be significant not only for DPA or Gujarat but for the entire country.

India, at the 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26) in November 2021, announced its target to achieve 'net zero' by 2070. (ANI)

