Is India Considering Suspending Bilateral Agreements With the US Due to Hostile Economic Policies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Posts Going Viral

New Delhi, August 03: Several social media posts have surfaced claiming that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that India may suspend or review its bilateral agreements with the United States. The claim is being linked to recent developments in India-US relations, including new American tariffs on Indian goods and remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

However, no such announcement has been made by the Indian government. The MEA has not issued any official statement suggesting a review or suspension of bilateral agreements with the US.

Several social media posts are falsely claiming that the External Affairs Ministry (@MEAIndia) stated 'India may suspend or review bilateral agreements with the U.S due to hostile economic policies'#PIBFactCheck ▶️The External Affairs Ministry has not made any such statement… pic.twitter.com/WIM0PiSoVt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 3, 2025

A fact check conducted by PIB Fact Check has clarified that the Ministry of External Affairs has not released any communication indicating such a policy decision. There have been no press briefings, statements, or notifications from the MEA supporting the claim being circulated online. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal? Viral Post Attributed to US President Is Fake.

The social media chatter appears to have been triggered after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports and warned of additional penalties over India’s purchase of Russian arms and oil. He also expressed discontent over India’s participation in the BRICS grouping and referred to India as a “dead economy,” drawing widespread attention. Donald Trump’s Tariffs: India Says Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure ‘National Interest’ As US President Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Exports.

In a separate domestic context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public address in Varanasi, called for a revival of the Swadeshi movement and urged citizens to prefer locally made products amid global economic uncertainty. His remarks were aimed at strengthening the domestic economy and did not indicate any diplomatic posture toward the United States or any other nation.

The public is advised to verify information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed narratives.

