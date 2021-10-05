Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday digitally handover keys of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He also interacts with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh, virtually here.

He will also be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under the mart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

He will also flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister will also release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

At the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the Centre has sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and over 8.8 lakh beneficiaries have been given houses so far.

"More will be given today by the Prime Minister," he said.

"From 2004 to 2014, Rs 1.57 crore was invested in the urban development under central schemes. In the last 6 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the investment in urban development has been increased to seven-folds. Today Rs 11.83 crore has been invested," Puri said. (ANI)

