New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a program for 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways.

"Prime Minister has approved a program for 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways. We'll be the largest railways in world to be 100 per cent electrified with 120,000 track km across India," Piyush Goyal said while he was addressing India Global Week 2020 via video conferencing.

By 2030, we hope to be the world's first 100 per cent green railway with net zero-emission," he said.

"There are clear signs that India is on a path of getting back into action. We have always shown the ability to bounce back rapidly. Historically, India has suffered many challenges, but we always had the resilience to come back into action quickly, he added. (ANI)

