New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in change in the mindset and earned the trust and faith of the people of this country through his unflinching 'Seva Bhaav', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Participating in a national conclave to celebrate nine years of the Modi government, she said, compared to earlier governments when corruption was rampant, there is not even a whiff of corruption since 2014.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Vehicle Carrying 20 Passengers Overturns in Khunti District; Four Killed, Eight Injured.

The government in the last 9 years has achieved many things in different areas and in each category it has improved its performance with every passing year, she said.

Beyond numbers, she said, "there is something that I have to tell you. Mindset has changed. Those governing have changed their mindset. People who voted for such a government see the change in mindset even among our friends and families."

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Statements of Complainants Recorded in Sexual Harassment Allegation Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police Tells Court.

Mindset change comes when the government trusts people and when people trust the government in turn, she said, adding people have faith that Prime Minister Modi will never do anything wrong or anything against the country and he will always be energetic enough to serve the country.

"Compared with the earlier government where people had no more hope. We thought corruption was the only thing this country will be known for. People left doing business in this country. But today, there is a mindset change in India, that it is possible due to a government which will be responsive, which will relate to the people which will do things for people's good. And that's what Prime Minister Modi's leadership is," she said.

That is why, she said, even today compared to very many global leaders, he (Narendra Modi) is more popular in this country than their leaders in their respective countries.

This is not something which you can earn easily, she said, adding, people say this Prime Minister will never do wrong.

Citing some examples of change in mindset, she said it is evident from Padma Awards selection that has truly become people's awards which recognise unknown individuals for their brilliant selfless work.

Earlier, people who had some connection with people in power managed to get Padma awards while under PM Modi, there is a committee which identifies people doing brilliant selfless work and only such people have received it in the last 8-9 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)