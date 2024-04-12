Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new wings to the economy.

Goyal participated in an evening of music and meditation at the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors' event in Mumbai today.

Also Read | ‘Mughal Mindset’: PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition Leaders for Consuming Non-Veg Food During Sawan.

The event was graced by other notable figures including Singer Sonu Nigam, BJP leader Hitesh Jain, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and others.

During his speech, Goyal emphasized India's transformation over the past decade, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering the nation toward progress. He highlighted the strengthening of India's economy and global stature under Modi's leadership, asserting that India is now admired internationally.

Also Read | Noida Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Sector Five, Dousing Operation Underway.

While addressing the event, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "India is entering a new phase. In the last 10 years, the direction and situation of the nation have changed for good. Earlier, India was a weak nation. In the past 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has tried to change the lives of everyone. He has given new wings to the economy and gave strength to our beliefs. Now, India is looked upon with respect under PM Modi's leadership," Goyal said.

"Currently, many nations admire India, and we have collectively pledged to become 'Viksit Bharat Ambassadors,' dedicated to elevating our country to new levels during this era of 'Amrit Kaal", Goyal asserted.

Making a call for "unity", Goyal said, "When every person sheds the shackles of a submissive mindset, embraces their cultural heritage, and upholds the dignity of women, and when the entire 1.4 billion-strong population commits to eradicating corruption from the government, India will inevitably ascend to the pinnacle of success, unstoppable by any force. Together, we must strive to restore India as a "Sone ki chidiya".

Notably, under the aegis of the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Program, 25+ events have been hosted nationally in various states and cities.

Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur while emphasizing the importance of Viksit Bharat Programme across the country said that Viksit Bharat would be achieved by creating awareness among the people and the youth and the more the youth are aware, the greater their contribution.

Anurag Thakur said, "Viksit Bharat ambassador is about creating awareness amongst the youth of the country, the more the youth is aware, the more they will contribute. Many aspects of the developmental work that PM Modi has done in the last 10 years, need to be told to the people. 4 crore Pucca houses, 12 crore toilets, LPG cylinders to 10 crore women, tap water to 13 crore houses, free healthcare facilities to 60 crore people under Ayushman Bharat. Crores of people have taken the resolve to make Vikasit Bharat and lakhs have given their suggestions on what is needed to be done to achieve it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)