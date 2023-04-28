New Delhi (India), April 28 (ANI): Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Prof Najma Akhtar on Friday conducted several studies on 'Mann Ki Baat as a Medium of Communication' and an art exhibition. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired people through his programme.

Speaking with ANI, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar said, 'We have been listening to Mann Ki Baat for so many days and slowly it was sinking into the hearts of people including students of Jamia. At our varsity, we have researchers, students, and artists, when MKB impacted them, then they started their research on it and after a combination of the research, it has been printed in form or journal which was opened here today. The journal has been published by another university for us."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

The art has been made by Ph.D. scholars, and students doing Masters in Fine Arts Department and has been displayed in the exhibition. The exhibition displays the expression of our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has also displayed a picture of what he has said in MKB. They have expressed in both word form and art form, she said

"Our Prime Minister has inspired the people. When there are so many sensitive students, teachers, and researchers in Jamia, then they thought they should do the research. No one asked them to do it. We just compiled it and published it in a journal. One monograph will be out after the 100th episode of MKB through Jamia on how we see it and what we have perceived, she further added.

Also Read | Palgarh Lynching Case: Maharashtra Government Decides To Transfer Probe to CBI, Supreme Court Informed.

It's not the 100th edition that will impact them, it has been continuously being done through the 99 episodes which have come until now because it was on the issues which were touching the hearts of common people. It's a cumulative effort of people, she noted.

"We will make students listen to the 100th episode of MKB. Not just that, a discussion will also take place. It will be a two-way thing. We don't know what will be there on the 100th episode. That's still a mystery and we are eager for the 100th episode," she said.

The exhibition displayed what impact has been created on the hearts of these students. When something impacts me, it is shown through my expressions or words. Their expressions are displayed through their hands. That's what is seen throughout the exhibition. This exhibition says all about the MKB," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)