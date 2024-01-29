Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): In the 109th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and how it united the nation.

In his latest address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the governance of Lord Rama has been a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution.

"Friends, the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feelings are unanimous, everyone's devotion is in unison... Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart. During this period, many people of the country sang Ram Bhajans dedicating them at the feet of Shri Ram. On the evening of the 22nd of January, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. During this time, the country saw the power of togetherness, which is also a major basis for our resolves of a developed India," said PM Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and MP Sukanto Majumdar, along with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, attended the "Pradhan Mantri Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on Sunday.

The live broadcast of Mann Ki Baat is streamed from Paramhansa village in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The 109th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, aired today. It was PM Modi's first Mann Ki Baat programme of the year 2024.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Meenakshi were also spotted listening to the Prime Minister's popular Mann ki Baat radio talk in Delhi.

Noting that the process of conferring Padma Awards changed 'completely' under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the nominations received for the top civilian honours this year were 28 times more as compared to 2014.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of 2024, Prime Minister Modi said credibility and respect for the Padma Awards are rising every year.

He also talked about the 75th Republic Day which was celebrated with great pomp and fervour.

"This year our Constitution is also attaining completion of 75 years... and the Supreme Court is also completing 75 years. These festivals of our democracy further strengthen India as the Mother of Democracy. The Constitution of India has come into being after such intense brainstorming that it is called a living document," said PM Modi.

Earlier, in the 108th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister discussed the achievements of 2023. Addressing the nation in the year's last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode before the country heads into the high-octane election year, pointed out how innovative technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), has brought about convenience in different sectors of society.

Recalling the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam event in Uttar Pradesh, where the indigenous AI-powered Bhashini app ensured proper translation of his words from Hindi to Tamil with ease, he said that the people who participated in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam were elated by this experiment.

While specifically discussing lifestyle diseases, the PM also discussed the Fit India Movement. Speaking of the International Year of Millets, he praised several startups, like Kiroj Foods in Lucknow, Grandmaa Millets in Prayagraj, and Nutraceuticals.

Prime Minister Modi also said the Centre's endeavour is that language should not become a hindrance to education and the holistic progress of any child.

He recalled how Indian cinema made the country shine with international honours.

Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023. (ANI)

