Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials of Punjab on the extent of damage in the State due to recent floods. He also announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

According to the Prime Minsiter's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He also interacted with personnel of the National and state Disaster Response Force as he assessed the flood situation in the state.

Punjab has seen widespread destruction due to the heavy rain in recent days. The state government has sought an immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in funds "stalled" by the Centre, crucial for the overall recovery of Punjab's flood-battered economy.

PM Modi assessed the damage in Gurdaspur and other affected regions. Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives. PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in Punjab.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections. For bores which have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per a specific proposal from the State Government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with MNRE for solar panels & support will be facilitated for micro irrigation under Per Drop More Crop guidelines.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under "Special Project'' submitted by the Government of Punjab for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods.

Government schools damaged in the recent floods in Punjab will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The State Government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari program. This will be aimed at repairing damaged recharge structures and constructing additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability.

The Union Government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for the state to deal with the situation.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity. (ANI)

