Ayodhya, December 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Ayodhya to inaugurate a redeveloped railway station and an airport. He will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh. Following his arrival, Modi held a roadshow during which he waved at and greeted people who had gathered along its route from the airport to the railway station. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ayodhya, to Inaugurate New Airport, Revamped Railway Station (See Pics)

The prime minister witnessed performances by cultural troupes along his roadshow's route, and at one point, opened the door his vehicle to wave at them. In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who received Modi, said, "Hearty welcome and greetings to respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Shri Ayodhya Dham..." The airport and railway station will be inaugurated by the prime minister after the roadshow. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Mesmerising Pictures of Ram Mandir Construction Site in Ayodhya (See Pics)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya; received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath PM Modi will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat… pic.twitter.com/yWqDDowRcm — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

#WATCH | People shower flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he holds a roadshow in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh PM Modi will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat… pic.twitter.com/b53mxsHFml — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Besides the inaugurations, Modi will flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains as well as dedicate railway projects to the nation. Modi will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore for Uttar Pradesh. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of ayodhya and its surrounding areas, and projects worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works across Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)