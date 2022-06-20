Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru on Monday.

PM Modi was welcomed by BJP workers and supporters on his arrival in Bengaluru.

The Centre is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, according to PMO.

The Prime Minister will attend various programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid.

The 832-bedded hospital will be developed on the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute.

"This afternoon, I will be at the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs," he said.

The 'Technology Hubs' have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka at a cost of over Rs 4600 crore and are supported by many industry partners. It aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. These Technology Hubs, through their various innovative courses, will provide high-skill training in cutting-edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.

At a programme in Bengaluru, Prime Minister said development works worth over Rs 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover diverse sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

"I will reach Mysuru at around 5.30 pm and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at the Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru," added PM Modi.

In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations to be developed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively.

PM Modi will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27000 crore.

On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday, Prime Minister will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground in Mysuru.

Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries. (ANI)

