Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated an exhibition showcasing Assam's traditional strengths and future potential, a day ahead of a big-ticket business summit commencing in the state.

Modi also visited several stalls, and interacted with delegates and participants at the exhibition.

Officials associated with the 'Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' said a major highlight of the exhibition will be showcasing the host state, “with focus on its traditional strengths and future potential”.

Modi visited the exhibition hall titled 'Assam – Past, Present and Future', which presents glimpses of the state's traditional industries as well as present infrastructure projects.

He also went to stalls showcasing the state's progress in skill development, infrastructure and the semiconductor industry, among other sectors.

Stalls by government agencies, PSUs and private companies have also been put up in the exhibition, which is a part of the summit.

The summit will be inaugurated by the prime minister on Tuesday, in presence of heads of missions of over 60 nations, Union ministers, chief ministers, top industry leaders and business delegations from different countries.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the valedictory session on Wednesday.

Investment proposals worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore, which were approved by the state cabinet on Sunday, are likely to be signed during the summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Modi had arrived in Guwahati earlier on Monday and attended a mega ‘Jhumur' dance performance by nearly 9,000 artistes of the tea tribe community.

