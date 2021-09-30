New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Rajasthan's Jaipur district through video conferencing.

He also laid the foundation stone for four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan today.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday, these medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".

"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," the statement said.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Om Birla lauded the PM Modi-led Central government for paying attention to the health infrastructure in the nation.

"The four medical colleges in Rajasthan will help in the development of the health infrastructure in the tribal areas of Rajasthan," Birla said. (ANI)

